Application for £12 million multi-agency facility at Telford's main fire station submitted

Under the proposals put forward by Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, which have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, the county's first multi-agency incident facility that links directly with police headquarters in the event of a major incident would be created at Telford Central Fire Station.

West Mercia Police would also have operational and management training facilities at the station in Stafford Park.

The existing building would be stripped down to its frame and a single-storey and two-storey extension would be built, along with a car park extension which would see spaces increase from 60 to 92.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the existing structure and facilities, built in the 1970s, are at the "end of their useful life".

It states: "The building fabric is now in poor condition and the internal layout and adjacencies are not conducive to current operational practice.

"Existing plant and services are also approaching the end of their useful life.

"The authority plan to invest up to £12 million in improvements, extension and enhancement of the fire station."

The redeveloped station would be able to house two pumping appliances and multiple fire crews during the day and one appliance and a crew overnight, along with accommodation for "a number of specialist appliances".

A multi-agency control hub for major incidents across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin would also be included, along with facilities available for the community to use.

A 24-hour control room receiving emergency calls would be based at the station as well as back office support facilities for planning teams and the management of fire resources.

The design and access document adds: "The proposals will provide up to date operational and training facilities for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

"The facility also presents the scope for local community groups to use certain internal spaces.

"Occupancy is expected to be approximately 71 on a typical day, rising to 93 per day twice per month.

"The facility is likely to include limited use by West Mercia Police but this will be managed around the periods when there is no fire service training on site and is therefore unlikely to impact upon expected occupancy levels.

"Only the main fire station building is proposed for redevelopment. The training buildings to the southern area of the site will be left in situ."