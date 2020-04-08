Hundreds of Easter Eggs donated by Telford police cadets

The donation comes as the cadets changed their plans for the next phase of their ‘Bridging the Gap’ initiative, which sees them visit retirement homes throughout the borough.

Over the Easter period the cadets had intended to visit Wrekin Housing Group retirement living schemes in Newport to hand out the Easter eggs to residents and tidy up the communal gardens.

With the current regulations in relation to Covid-19 in place, the cadets have delayed their plans. However, they did not want the Easter eggs to go to waste.

So earlier this week, hundreds of Easter eggs were donated to foodbanks across Telford. A large Easter egg was also donated to the children’s ward at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Telford cadet leader Pc Claire Walker-Shale said: “The cadets are really passionate about their Bridging the Gap initiative, they and the residents they visit always thoroughly enjoy it, however, quite rightly so, it just would not be possible for it to go ahead at the moment.

“Being left with hundreds of Easter eggs and not wanting them to go to waste we decided to contact Telford & Wrekin Council to see if local foodbanks would like them.

“We know that in these difficult times there will be children going without an Easter egg this year and thought it would be a nice gesture to add them to the food supplies for families.

“The cadets also wanted to make sure children who are in hospital at the moment do not go without and therefore decided to donate a large Easter egg to the children’s ward at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“Hopefully the Easter eggs will help bring a little cheer for everyone.”

Easter eggs have been delivered to the Hub on the Hill, in Sutton Hill, the Leegate Centre, in Leegomery, and The Newport initiative.

Pc Walker-Shale added: “I want to reassure our residents in Newport that as soon as they are able to the cadets will come and visit. We know how much everyone was looking forward to it and don’t want anyone to miss out.”

West Mercia Police Cadets scheme is a voluntary scheme for young people which sees them get involved in policing, from carrying out patrols to offering crime prevention advice and supporting local communities. The scheme gives young people vital life skills for whatever path they follow in the future.