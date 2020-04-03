Telford & Wrekin Council to address planning applications remotely during lockdown

A statement said: "For an indefinite period, the current approach whereby certain applications are reported to planning committee has been suspended.

"Until new legislation is brought into effect to allow for 'remote' meetings to take place and to give the council opportunity to consider these changes and how they can be introduced, alternative interim arrangements are being implemented."

Council officers will canvass views from councillors remotely on proposals that meet certain criteria.

These include proposals that involve the council as applicant or landowner and are considered 'major applications' – residential developments of 10 or more homes or non-residential creation of 1,000 square metres.

The statement continued: "With regards to applications that are called in during the period, an additional level of assessment and review will be undertaken by senior officers in consultation with the chair and vice chair of the planning committee after which the decision will be made by the service delivery manager for development management.

"In accordance with the requirements of planning legislation, individuals, parish councils and ward members will still be able to express their views on an application by submitting their comments through planning online, by email to planning.control@telford.gov.uk or in writing to Telford & Wrekin Council, development management, Wellington Civic Offices, PO Box 457, Telford, TF2 2FH.

"It is advisable, if possible, to send your comments by electronic means to ensure there is no delay in receiving them."