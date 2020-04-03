Telford & Wrekin Council leader to host virtual question and answer session

Councillor Shaun Davies usually holds regular Meet Shaun events around the borough for residents to bring their ideas, raise concerns and ask questions.

During the coronavirus pandemic this is not possible and so people are being asked to take part in a virtual Meet Shaun.

Residents throughout the borough can post their questions in advance and Councillor Davies will answer as many as he can during the slot on Tuesday, April 7.

Councillor Davies said he is keen to answer a broad range of questions – from queries about how the council is working to support the community during the global pandemic, to how one can cope with staying at home.

For more information, search Telford & Wrekin Council on Facebook.