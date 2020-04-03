Advertising
Telford school creates protective visors for health workers
A Telford school has created 150 plastic protective visors for NHS staff to use during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff and students at Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee have used their laser cutting equipment and a design thought up by Notre Dame High School in Glasgow to produce the face-covering visors for health staff during the coronavirus crisis.
The visors' design can also be found on Holy Trinity Academy's website.
Telford's MP Lucy Allan commended the school, saying: "Despite having to suspend ordinary teaching, Holy Trinity Academy has shown that everyone can contribute to the efforts to support the NHS as it faces unprecedented pressures.
"I am impressed by the community spirit shown by all at Holy Trinity Academy, and thank them for their proactive support for NHS staff."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment