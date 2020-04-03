Telford school creates protective visors for health workers

Staff and students at Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee have used their laser cutting equipment and a design thought up by Notre Dame High School in Glasgow to produce the face-covering visors for health staff during the coronavirus crisis.

The visors' design can also be found on Holy Trinity Academy's website.

Based on the design produced by Notre Dame High School Glasgow, staff and students at Holy Trinity Academy have been making 150 visors for the NHS. Gary Arnold, Head of Contracting and Procurement at Walsall CCG was pleased with the designs made by HTA & Thomas Adams. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ma69PrkuYk — Holy Trinity Academy (@HTAPriorslee) April 2, 2020

Telford's MP Lucy Allan commended the school, saying: "Despite having to suspend ordinary teaching, Holy Trinity Academy has shown that everyone can contribute to the efforts to support the NHS as it faces unprecedented pressures.

"I am impressed by the community spirit shown by all at Holy Trinity Academy, and thank them for their proactive support for NHS staff."