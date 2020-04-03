Trapped baby rescued from vehicle in Telford hospital car park

A fire crew from Wellington was dispatched after a call to free a baby which had become locked in a car.

The crew, from Wellington was sent to the Princess Royal Hospital in Grainger Drive at around 9.50am.

A note on Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's log explains they managed to use their equipment to get the baby out – just ten minutes after the call.

It said: "At 09.50am on Friday, April 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as SSC Urgent.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

"Baby locked in car. Crews gained access to vehicle using small gear."