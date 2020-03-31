Plans to build two flats behind Wellington pub turned down

Muhammed Khan had applied to build the homes behind The Bacchus pub and live music venue and an adjacent barber shop on Church Street, Wellington.

In its refusal notice, Telford and Wrekin Council planners said proximity to a Grade II-listed Georgian building was a factor, and added that it would cause loss of light to neighbouring properties and did not include sufficient car parking provision.

A design statement, submitted by Mr Khan’s planning agent, said no alterations were planned to the front street scene, and all the proposed building work would have been at the rear.

David Humphreys, of Shrewsbury-based consultants David Humphreys Ltd, said: “The original property has been split into two frontages. The larger of the two is The Bacchus public house. The other is currently used as a barber shop.

“First floor is used as office space.

“The property fronts onto Church Street opposite the All Saints Church grounds. There have been several flat roof extensions to the rear of the property which are used as part of the public house toilets and storage.”

A planners’ report says: “The Bacchus public house is a traditional brick-built construction, and is attached to Nos 7 and 9 Church Street which is a Grade II-listed building of Georgian design.

“The site is located within the Wellington Conservation Area.”

Steve Carver is a senior partner and founder member of Parry Carver Solicitors, whose Wellington office is in 7 Church Street. He wrote that the plans submitted by Mr Humphreys showed the new flats “directly abutting” his building, despite the fact that the design statement said they would be kept apart.

“No arrangement agreement or contact has been entered into in respect of the building directly adjoining mine,” Mr Carver wrote.

“I anticipate problems arising in respect of inter alia surface water drainage and maintenance arrangements.

“Windows to the south side of my building overlook the subject property, and light afforded those windows would be compromised by the proposed development.”

Wellington Town Council was also consulted and decided, at a planning meeting on February 26, to object.