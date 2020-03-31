'Essential travel' reminder for people driving for exercise in Telford

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, which owns The Forest Glen car park, shut it after police saw more than 50 cars there last week.

Their comments are the latest to call for a maintaining of social distancing. They said Telford has green spaces available throughout the town, and asked people not to travel by car unless it was absolutely essential.

Government guidelines say people should stay in their house unless unable to work from home, and journey out only for food and medicines. Daily exercise is recommended once a day, but should be completed locally and alone or with members of your household.

John Hughes, of Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The Forest Glen is one of several car parks we’ve been ask to close to maintain social distancing. Keeping healthy through outdoor exercise is important, but Telford has a wealth of easily accessible and quiet green spaces within walking distance for many people.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for historic and natural environment, said: “The reason for this is that the car park then becomes a place that can become very busy and it becomes very difficult for people to keep a safe distance from one another.

“We must do everything we can to stop the risk of spreading the virus and if this means we can’t go to some of our favourite places for a while then that’s a small price to pay.”

Car parks surrounding the Wrekin and The Ercall are now closed.

Officers from Newport's safer neighbourhood team were stunned to see 50 cars at the car park at one time.

They tweeted: "Following numerous complaints to police and astounding scenes of up to 50 vehicles present yesterday, the car parks at the Wrekin have now been closed to deter large numbers of people attending."

Another officer patrolling at the Ercall told how mountain bikers trying to access the hill could have put further strain on the NHS.

Writing on Twitter he said: "Been here 10 minutes already stopped three mountain bikers from going up. If you get injured you hurt #NHSheroes more."