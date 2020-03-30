'It has been very difficult': Telford funeral directors on the impact coronavirus is having on services

Gone are the big celebrations of life, drawing hundreds of people and including songs and stories as a way of saying goodbye. Coronavirus has stripped away the ceremony, the big goodbye that makes the loss of a loved one slightly more bearable.

For the funeral directors who guide those left behind through the difficult days and weeks following a bereavement, it has been harder than ever to make sure the deceased is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

That's especially true when they are lost in the rapidly changing Government guidance themselves, following advice that only really hints at what definitively needs to be done.

Louise Williams, director at Telford's CJ Williams, said it had been a difficult time for the firm.

"The last couple weeks have been spent trying to plan and implement measures to cope with the unknown," she said. "We were only able to hypothesise and estimate the impact of Covid 19 upon our business and day to day procedures, and even now the effect hasn’t really started to take place. We are constantly evolving our thinking as new guidelines are issued and restrictions enforced. The greatest difficulty we have faced so far is the lack of definitive guidance, which has left us, at times, unsure of the decisions we are making.

"The biggest impact is the changes that families have had to make regarding the wishes their loved ones had left behind. We are still affording the upmost dignity and respect to every single person, regardless of the circumstances of their death and will fulfil everything we are able to, within the constraints of the regulations imposed upon us. Unfortunately, in many cases, additional services such as flowers and after funeral gatherings have had to be cancelled."

Recommended protective equipment has been handed out to staff, and new procedures have been put into place for transporting dead people back into their care. Funeral arrangements are now discussed over the phone or email rather than in person.

But ultimately there is still a funeral, and the ceremony has changed due to coronavirus guidance.

"The greatest impact on the funeral itself has been due to social distancing," Louise said. "Funerals have now been limited to immediate family members only, with a maximum of 10 people in attendance. No church services are taking place, but processions are starting from family homes and travelling to the place of committal – graveside or crematorium chapel – in the traditional manner. Families are being asked to use their own transport rather than limousines and at present our staff are performing the duties of pallbearers in order to adhere to distancing regulations and also control the number of people making contact with the coffin.

"At present, families are still visiting the chapel of rest, but we have had to restrict this to four immediate members of the family only and they are given a specific appointment so that we can sanitise the chapel fully before another family enters."

Staff who usually do everything they can for clients are struggling with having to explain why wishes can't be fully followed.

Louise said: "It has been very difficult. We have a fantastic team of staff who are incredibly dedicated to their jobs. When being a funeral director is your vocation, you strive to do the very most you can for every single family, fulfilling their wishes to the best of your ability.

"Our staff have struggled over the past couple of weeks with having to make and field many calls regarding amendments to funeral arrangements. The bereaved families have been wonderfully understanding and accepting, but it is incredibly difficult to come to terms with restrictions when you are grieving for someone you love and can’t say goodbye in the manner you wish. This feeling of disappointment has, at times, had an impact on the staff but they are all helping to keep each others morale going.

"We also have to protect our staff and some of the measures we have put in place with regards to sanitisation and social distancing have felt cold and lonely, but are necessary and therefore being adhered to, however upsetting they may be.

"We have a number of staff whom are currently self-isolating for various reasons and this has put additional pressure on the remaining staff as we have to maintain our service to the bereaved. Our staff are immensely loyal, and where possible, are either working from home or returning to us as soon as possible. Many members of staff have worked additional hours to enable funerals to take place and will continue to do so over the coming weeks."

Now Louise and her staff are waiting to see what further guidance comes from Government.

"At funerals, mourners are required to stand or sit two metres away from each other unless they live in the same household," she said. "We feel that this may change over the coming weeks if further restrictions are but in place regarding peoples’ movement and there may be a further reduction or even total ban on people attending. We truly hope that this doesn’t happen, but if it does, we will continue to support our families in every way that we possibly can."