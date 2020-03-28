Carole and Mark back in Shropshire after cruise nightmare amid coronavirus crisis

Carole Brenkley and her stepson Mark said today they were relieved to be back in their homes in Jackfield and Halfway House after what they said it had been a frightening few days of uncertainty.

Earlier this month they flew to South America for their three-week cruise which included a trans-Atlantic crossing, during which time the coronavirus crisis escalated.

Their ship, the Costa Pacifica, was due to end its cruise in Barcelona but Spain closed its borders and after also being refused entry to France, the liner was forced to go to Genoa in Italy where its parent company was based.

It then moved onto Civitavecchia where they were told a flight would be put on to take them from Rome to Heathrow.

Mrs Brenkley said: "We were told to get our bags ready and wait for our coach. But then we heard that the passenger that had left before us had missed their plane and had taken the seats on the one that we were to go on.

"That was Sunday.

Carole Brenkley

"Then we were told to get ready again and were given our masks and gloves for the coach trip. But apparently because other people had not followed the strict rules about keeping two metres apart again were were told we had to stand down.

"The uncertainty was just terrible."

She said the third time everything went more smoothly.

"We put on our masks and gloves and got on our coach," she added.

"It was one person to a seat and there were empty seats in front and behind each passenger. Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome was empty and when we finally got on board out plane I did have a cry, it was such a relief knowing we were finally going home.

"The staff on board the ship were absolutely fantastic and in the last couple of days the cruise liner company was very good."

With no connection flights to Manchester, where Mr Brenkley's car was parked, the pair had been unable to find a taxi service willing to get them from Heathrow back to Shropshire.

Mark back in Shropshire

"But when we landed at Heathrow there was a representative from the cruise ship there and they put us in a Mercedes hire car to take us home," she added.

Mrs Brenkley said she arrived home to find that her garden, which sweeps down the the River Severn in Jackfield, had been decimated by the floods.

"It is a mess but we will put it right, I am just so glad to be home," she said.

They have been given compensation by the cruise company and the offer of a free holiday next year. But at the moment they say it could be a long time before they take to the water again.