'We will take action': Telford council officers visit businesses reported for operating in lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council have been out every day, following up on reports from members of the public about businesses continuing to operate when they should be locked down.

On Monday and Tuesday nights they visited 20 reported premises. They also checked all of Wellington, Dawley and Newport town centres. Further visits are being made across the borough with the help of West Mercia Police.

The council said it had visited a number of roadside cafes which had all agreed to shut, except for one that will continue offering a delivery-only service.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: "The government has produced guidance stating what businesses must be closed. Our officers, with support from West Mercia Police, are out patrolling the Borough to make sure that those businesses that have been instructed to close, comply with the Government orders which are now law. Our officers and the police are undertaking these duties to ensure the safety of our public. We will take action on anyone who flouts the law."

The council has also put out a call for volunteers to help the most vulnerable people in communities around the borough.

Volunteers would be asked to pick up medications, shop, walk dogs or phone people for a chat.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Seeing communities rally together to help each other is fantastic, but sadly not everyone has someone they can turn to. Also some of us may have a good support network now, but the people who are helping us may not always be well enough to continue.

“We all need to know that we can get help when we need it most. This is why we have set up our helplines and why we are calling on volunteers to come forward.

“We need to work together and we need your help. So if you can help, please sign up. You will be making a real difference.”

To sign up visit bit.ly/2QRkqMO

Those who need the support can also use the link to ask for help. Alternatively, call the Community Support Helpline on 01952 382030.