Urgent appeal for food as Telford's Jungleland becomes Telford Crisis Support donation point

Owner Belinda Griffiths has turned the soft play area into a donation point for the charity, taking in food that will be handed out to those in need.

She opened her doors for the first time yesterday, and said there has already been a generous number of donations.

See also:

But Belinda has put out a call for more, and will be at Jungleland, off Trench Lock, from 10am until midday every day to accept food donations.

She said: "It’s been absolutely terrible – the last few weeks, everyone’s life has felt the impact of this pandemic.

"I have had to close my doors as an active play centre, yet I have a wonderful team of dedicated staff and the building, I thought how on earth can I help? How can we help in this crisis? I decided to contact Telford Crisis Support and I’m so glad I did.

"The massive increase of families and individuals in crisis, needing the basics, food and toiletries meant they needed to accommodate their donation operation on a much bigger scale, this is where we come in.

Advertising

"So from Thursday, Jungleland became a Telford Crisis Support donation point, for all food and toiletries and will be open for donation drop-offs. All that is donated will be collected by the Telford Crisis Team and then distributed through them from another site.

Owner Belinda Griffiths

"We can’t do this alone. I have donated all I have from our own food stock here at Jungleland, but we really need all the help we can get and this is why I’m appealing, an urgent appeal, for any food and toiletry items whether it’s a few tins, a box of cereal, ready meals, toilet rolls, tissues, sanitary items – anything you can spare. Food can be fresh or frozen.

"I’d also like to appeal on behalf of the great team at Telford Crisis Support, to all restaurants, cafes and all other food outlet business owners, please if you have any food, fresh or frozen that you can spare, please donate, please help.”