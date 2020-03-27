Advertising
Man arrested by Telford county lines team on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs
A man from Birmingham has been arrested by Telford's county lines drug team on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The 34-year-old was arrested yesterday and taken into custody.
His vehicle and home were searched and officer say a sum of cash was seized along with the drugs.
Detective Constable Thomas Jones said: “The County Lines Drug Team work tirelessly to gain intelligence and make arrests in order to tackle drug supply both inside and outside of the county.
“Keeping drugs off the streets is a primary focus for the force and this arrest is a fantastic result.”
