'Stay safe and look after one another': Telford council leader urges residents to follow Government guidance

He said things would be getting more difficult over the coming weeks and months, and that it was important to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus while we can.

His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered people to stay at home unless absolutely essential. People are only allowed to go out if shopping for basic necessities, doing one form of exercise a day, providing medical services, or going to work if it is absolutely vital.

Councillor Davies said: "Without doubt, the coronavirus has created the most challenging and difficult time for all of us. Looking out for each other and being kind to one another has never been more necessary.

"Stay at home to protect our NHS and stay safe. If you are outdoors, you must be at least two metres from the next person. Imagine you are holding out a broomstick – that is how far you must be from anyone else at the very least.

"By doing this, you will help stop the spread of the disease and you will help our heroic NHS staff help deal with those people who need hospitalisation."

A community support line has been set up for people who are concerned about neighbours or friends to call for help.

It is available on 01952 382030, lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm until further notice.

The council has also pledged to help those who need assistance with their council tax.

The authority said that while it could not stop council tax bills being sent out, it would be contacting residents with details of the assistance it can offer.

Those concerned should 01952 383838.

Councillor Davies said: "Over the next few days, weeks and months, things will get more difficult before they get better.

"Together, we can take great steps in slowing down the spread of this virus and help our NHS staff deal with those people who need hospitalisation.

"Stay safe and look after one another."

