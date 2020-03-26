Shropshire post office staff face longer wait to find out if appeal will be granted

The Criminal Cases Review Committee (CCRC) had been due to meet this week to consider the cases of 56 former post office workers, mainly ex-subpostmasters, who say they were wrongly convicted because of a fault with the Post Office accounting system.

Rubbina Shaheen, 54, from Worthen, near Shrewsbury, and Tracy Felstead, 37, from Brookside, Telford, are among those fighting to clear their names.

A panel of three commissioners had been due to consider the their case on Tuesday, but the day before Mrs Shaheen was sent an email saying, that due the coronavirus outbreak, the meeting would now take place remotely.

It warned that, given the complexity of the case, that this would be a difficult decision, and it was not clear how much progress would be made on the day, and whether the meeting would need to be convened at a later date.

Mrs Shaheen is still waiting to hear how her case is progressing, and nobody from the CCRC was available for comment.

Last year, the Post Office agreed to pay out nearly £58 million in an out-of-court settlement with more than 550 former post-office workers who say they were falsely blamed for financial discrepancies caused by a glitch in the company's Horizon database.

High Court judge Mr Justice Fraser ruled that glitches in the Horizon system could have been to blame for the shortfalls.