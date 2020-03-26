Fire station renovation plans submitted

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has applied to add two extensions and solar energy panels to the Stafford Park site and reconfigure the station’s car park.

The multi-million-pound modernisation project will include an updated control room, a multi-agency incident facility and training facilities for the fire service and West Mercia Police.

Budget documents passed by the fire authority last month said £1,000,000 was expected to be spent on the renovation in 2020-21, with £7,000,000 more planned the following year.

The existing station, on Stafford Park 1, was built in the 1980s.

Documents submitted to the authority’s planning department describe the project as the “modernisation of the existing fire station, erection of one single-storey and one two-storey extensions, installation of a roof-mounted photovoltaic array and reconfiguration of the existing car park and bike store”.

Two new flagpoles, nine six-metre lighting columns and seven five-metre poles to support CCTV cameras are also contained within the proposals, submitted by Andrew Kelcey, the brigade’s Head of Resources.

In December, three competing designs prepared by architectural firm Entrust were posted on the brigade’s Facebook page.

In a report for the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority, submitted Mr Kelcey, programme manager Ged Edwards and Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton wrote that, while opinion among staff and authority members was “evenly balanced between the three”, public feedback “overwhelmingly preferred one design”, so that one was chosen.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council will be consulted about the application, and Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.