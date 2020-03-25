Menu

Advertising

Anglers risk punishment after fishing pools at Telford town park are closed

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Anglers risk being punished if they go fishing in Telford town park after the association that runs the pools has closed the waters.

Telford Angling Association has shut all fishing pools within the park in the hopes of encouraging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

In a note posted on trees around the area, the angling association wrote: "Please be aware that all association waters are now closed with immediate effect.

"We thank all anglers to respect this. Any member caught fishing during the closure will be reported to the appropriate enforcement body and risks losing their permit.

"Stay safe. Stay in. Fish will still be there when it's over."

All planned angling matches at the park will also be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News