Anglers risk punishment after fishing pools at Telford town park are closed

Telford Angling Association has shut all fishing pools within the park in the hopes of encouraging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

In a note posted on trees around the area, the angling association wrote: "Please be aware that all association waters are now closed with immediate effect.

"We thank all anglers to respect this. Any member caught fishing during the closure will be reported to the appropriate enforcement body and risks losing their permit.

"Stay safe. Stay in. Fish will still be there when it's over."

All planned angling matches at the park will also be cancelled for the foreseeable future.