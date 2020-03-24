Advertising
Fire crews attend Telford shed blaze
Fire crews were called to Telford last night to a fire involving two garden sheds.
A fire investigations officer attended the incident at 7.45pm at Dodmoor Grange, as well as the crew from Telford.
The fire happened in the garden of a house, and involved two sheds.
The fire caused damage to guttering and facia boards on the nearby house and crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.
Most Read
Laughing shoplifter who stole hours after judge's prison warning avoids jail due to pregnancy amid coronavirus outbreak
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.