Menu

Advertising

Fire crews attend Telford shed blaze

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to Telford last night to a fire involving two garden sheds.

A fire investigations officer attended the incident at 7.45pm at Dodmoor Grange, as well as the crew from Telford.

The fire happened in the garden of a house, and involved two sheds.

The fire caused damage to guttering and facia boards on the nearby house and crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.

Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News