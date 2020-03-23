Queues at Telford Retail Park as customers go for last McDonald's ahead of closure

From 7pm tonight, every McDonald's in the country will be shut, and lines of people took advantage of those final few hours during the lunchtime run.

The chain of restaurants has been joined by a number of other big businesses, including Nando's, Costa and Primark, to shut their doors amid concerns about maintaining social distancing.

McDonald's UK boss, Paul Pomroy, said: "Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23 March.

McDonalds Wrekin Retail Park

"I have been clear throughout this that we would only continue to operate whilst it was safe for our people and together with our franchisees, we feel now is the time to make this decision."

Although it will be the last McDonald's for a while for those queuing, the restaurant will still be working with community groups to distribute food and drink to those that need it.

Nando's will shut more than 400 restaurants, saying "the health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority".

Other closures include Primark, HMV, New Look, Debenhams and River Island.