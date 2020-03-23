Advertising
Bonfire spread to trees and fence in Stirchley garden
Firefighters had to douse the flames when a bonfire in a garden in Telford spread.
The out-of-control bonfire jumped to nearby fence panels, conifer trees and a lean to fence.
Two fire crews from Telford Centre went to the fire in Stowe Close, Stirchley, just after 8pm and brought it under control within 20 minutes.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to deal with the blaze.
