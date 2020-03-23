Menu

Advertising

Bonfire spread to trees and fence in Stirchley garden

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters had to douse the flames when a bonfire in a garden in Telford spread.

The out-of-control bonfire jumped to nearby fence panels, conifer trees and a lean to fence.

Two fire crews from Telford Centre went to the fire in Stowe Close, Stirchley, just after 8pm and brought it under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to deal with the blaze.

Telford Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News