Homes plans submitted

Prabhpreet Dhaliwal has applied for planning permission to knock the five-bedroom house on Castle Street, Hadley.

One would-be neighbour has objected to the plan, saying the proposed three-storey buildings would cause “a severe reduction in light levels” and a “substantial increase in traffic”.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, prepared by ASG Architects Ltd on behalf of Mr Dhaliwal, says the existing property, known as Montford, is “located on a very large site with garaging, large gardens and parking areas.”

It adds: “The redevelopment of the site to apartments will reflect similar adjacent developments, and recently-approved developments, to provide suitably-sized residential accommodation in this area of Telford.”

Plans show two buildings, containing two single-bedroom and eight two-bedroom flats, with 15 car parking spaces and a cycle parking area in between on site, which covers a third of an acre.

The statement says the plans are “of a suitable domestic scale, in-keeping with the character of the area and the adjoining properties” and points out that there are already a “variety of buildings in the locality”, including others three- and two-and-a-half storey homes, offices and a supermarket.

These mean the proposed blocks will have a “minimal” impact on the street’s appearance and character, it says.

The proposal is under consultation until Friday.

One resident of Castle Street, who did not give his or her name, submitted an objection, saying: “We feel that the main adverse impacts upon our property would be a severe reduction in light levels, an unacceptable loss of privacy and the substantial increase in traffic, both moving and parked, in an already restrictive environment.”

ASG’s statement says the locations of the windows were chosen to avoid over-looking into other properties.

The objection notice adds: “As the proposed site will be entered at the end of Castle Street, the potential for further street parking and the blocking of access are greatly increased.

“We have already had occasions where delivery vans were unable to reach our property due to the current parking issues within Castle street, even with the empty properties.

“Adding a further 10 dwellings to the already saturated environment would without doubt escalate the problems and increase the potential for accidents.”