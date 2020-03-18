CSIs proving popular at Telford College

The criminology course is proving to be one of the college's most popular attractions, combining both theoretical learning and practical tests on mocked up crime scenes.

The criminology course is a two-year level three programme split into four units – changing awareness of crime, criminology theories, crime scene to court, and crime and punishment.

The college currently has more than 100 students enrolled on the course, many of whom have recently visited the Supreme Court in London, and the former Shrewsbury Prison, as part of their studies.

Morgan Williams, 18, a former Ercall Wood Academy student from Telford is currently in her first year, and combining criminology studies with psychology and sociology.

She is hoping to use the qualifications as a springboard for a career in the probation service, working with young offenders.

“I’m really enjoying criminology A level. We cover a broad range of areas including why people commit crimes, and it’s really interesting,” she said.

“Telford College’s 7th Form is really good. The teaching staff are always available to give us the support we need, and there’s so much for students to get involved in, I would definitely recommend it.”

Another first-year criminology student is Daniika Pryce, 16, from Telford. The former Hadley Learning Community student is also studying sociology and English combined.

She said she chose criminology because she is interested in following it up with a policing degree at university.

“Criminology is one of my favourite lessons,” she said. “It’s fascinating learning about crimes - not only how they were committed but also but also explore why.

“I’ve settled into 7th Form really well. I feel very comfortable here. In addition to my studies, I’m a class rep for criminology and a student ambassador.”

Criminology tutor Mel Rooney, said: “Not all types of crime are alike. This course is of particular interest to students who are interested in what different types of crime take place in our society and what kinds of crime exist.

“It tackles a wide range of questions including how we decide what kind of behaviour is criminal, and examines the roles that different people play when a crime is detected.

“If you want a career in the police force, legal professions or forensic sciences, this is the perfect course for you.”