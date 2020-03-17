Netball on top of the Wrekin is soaring success

Pupils from schools across Telford trekked up the Shropshire landmark to take part in a netball game for charity.

Rachel Cook, headteacher at Newdale Primary School, helped to organise the event and said the children had so much fun, despite the challenging hike up to the top.

Pupils Kelsey Masefield, aged 11 and Harry Hindley, aged 8, from Newdale Primary School, warm up against the beautiful view Pupils Kelsey Masefield, aged 11 and Harry Hindley, aged 8, from Newdale Primary School, get set for the event with staff Lily Jones and Alice Huda. Primary school kids from Telford had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin for Sport Relief – one of the matches begins. Primary school kids from Telford had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin for Sport Relief – the netball posts are carried up to the top.

"We wanted to do something memorable and fun and little bit different," she said.

"As far as I know, we have not had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin before.

"We took 48 children up there from four different schools: Newdale, Homer Lake, Old Park and Randlay, and it was brilliant."

The students took part in a netball tournament, and while they weren't playing, tried out different activities while they waited.

"We were lucky with the weather, it did rain a bit but didn't really stop us. Homer Lake won the Wrekin Challenge Cup. We had trophies and medals and things to give out as well.

Primary school kids from Telford had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin for Sport Relief. Primary school kids from Telford had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin for Sport Relief – pupils and staff start the long journey up the Wrekin.. Primary school kids from Telford had a netball tournament on top of the Wrekin for Sport Relief – pupils and staff make it to the top of the Wrekin.

"We had to carry four netball posts up the Wrekin and so we had four of the RAF guys carry them up for us, as well as other equipment.

"The children were brilliant but it was very competitive and great fun."

The children were all treated to a hot meal on top of the Wrekin as catering company, Let's Dine Telford and Wrekin, supplied the hungry players will sport themed treats, including meatballs, Sport Relief muffins and tennis ball biscuits.

"Everybody had a hot school meal at the top which was lovely," Rachel said.

The fun did not stop at the Wrekin though, as when the pupils returned to school, they took part in other Sport Relief activities to keep them motivated.

Rachel said: "They took part in other Sport Relief activities including penalty shoot-outs, 1k runs, and something called 'stop everything and dance'.

"A lot of schools throughout the day if a bell went they put down their pens and paper and start dancing – the kids absolutely love it.

"It was great to be able to do it but we do not know how much we raised yet. The support we had was fabulous."