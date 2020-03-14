£1.7m plan for new church at Southwater in Telford

The Telford Minster will be based at Southwater and will be led by the Rev Matt Beer, a 30-year-old vicar who has ambitions to use the new building to connect the church with the town's young people.

The Church of England project comes from the Lichfield Diocese, which has submitted an application to change the use of Meeting Point House to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The building work, which is expected to take 100 days if the plans are approved, would include the creation of a 350-seat auditorium and a new external staircase.

Mr Beer, Church Leader for Telford Minster, said he was excited about the future of the project in one of Telford's busiest and most popular settings.

He said: "It is just great to kind of begin to dream about what the future might look like in the centre of Telford, particularly as we try and reach young people who are the missing generation in our churches, not just Telford, but across Shropshire."

Mr Beer said the venue could help with attracting new members.

He said: "I think all buses lead to Telford town centre which means there are so many young people hanging out there constantly which means we can begin to reach them in new and exciting ways, and provide something specifically for young people in the town centre."

The church is part of a project to pioneer a new model where it will look to set up congregations across Telford, be that in homes, cafes, or at mother and toddler groups.

Advertising

Mr Beer said that there are areas across the town where they hoped to set up six to ten congregations, such as Sutton Hill, Oakengates, and Lawley.

He said: "We need to look at what the church might look like for them. Think about starting a church in a home, a coffee shop, schools, all sorts of things."

He added: "We want to shift people's focus from buildings being churches to people being churches."

Mr Beer said he hoped the scheme would grow and eventually even lead to people involved becoming ordained.

Advertising

He said: "What I would love to do is begin to grow leaders so they can step up and do that. It could lead down the line to ordination and they could be vicars in their own right."

Mr Beer said the whole project was about the future of the church.

He said: "Part of it is beginning to re-imagine the church for the next 20 years. We see the old model of church is not working so how about we re-imagine what that is like."

A decision on the planning application will be taken by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department.