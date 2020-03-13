Telford & Wrekin Council doubles pothole repair workforce following wet weather

Specialist equipment has been given to workers, who have been out repairing highways in Donnington, Hadley, Madeley, Oakengates, Priorslee, Snedshill, St Georges, The Humbers, Wombridge and Wrockwardine.

Areas next on the list include Woodside, Overdale, Randlay, Brookside, Stirchley and Aqueduct. Further repairs have also been scheduled in Donnington.

As well as filling potholes, crews will be conducting preventative measures such as road patching.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for highways maintenance, said: “We will do all we can to ensure we have some of the best roads in the region. Potholes are a particular problem in winter, though. And after the wet weather we’ve had, it’s no surprise that we are seeing more potholes appearing, which is why we are putting in these extra resources.

“Yesterday, the government announced that £2.5 billion will be available to help fix potholes and resurface roads in England over the next five years, and we will be pushing for a share to help cover the ongoing costs of maintaining our roads to keep the borough moving safely."

Highway inspectors check roads every day, but with 670 miles of road to cover in addition to the borough’s footpath and cycleways, the council is asking the public to report any potholes they spot too.

Councillor Carter added: "Our crews are out fixing the potholes we know about, but we ask motorists to help by reporting any they spot so we can sort them.”