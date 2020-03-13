Homes refusal upheld

Mara Homes Shropshire Ltd applied for outline permission to build nine houses on Cherrington Road, Tibberton, in 2019. Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department turned down the bid, so the Shrewsbury-based developer appealed.

But, in his judgment, government-appointed planning inspector Rob Cooper said the one-and-a-half acre site is “open and agricultural” so building homes there would effectively extend the village, in violation of planning policy.

In the original application, planning agent Stuart Thomas pointed out that the homes, if built, would have been designated as affordable housing. The one-and-a-half acre site is currently of “no agricultural or recreational value” but is on the 519 bus route, he added.

In the Planning Inspectorate judgment, Mr Cooper writes: “The main issues are whether the appeal site is a suitable location and the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the area.

“The appeal site is situated to the north of Cherrington Road. The open nature and boundary hedgerows provide a distinctive rural character and appearance.

“Whilst relatively close to the core of Tibberton, when driving past the site along Cherrington Road, there is a clear transition between the built-up part of the village and the site.

“The proposed residential development would appear as an extension to the village, which would encroach into the open countryside and have an urbanising effect.

“I accept that a density and appearance reflecting nearby developments could be achieved, given the size of the site. However, this does not assuage my concern that built development of up to nine dwellings would appear unduly imposing and incongruous in this generally open and rural location.”

He concludes the proposed homes “would harm the character and appearance of the area”, in breach of the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

Mr Cooper acknowledges Tibberton is one of a number of listed rural locations where “a limited amount of infill housing” is allowed, but adds that “there is no defined settlement boundary for the village”. Because he judges the site to be “outside the built-up part” of Tibberton”, he says the rule does not apply.