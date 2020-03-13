Drugs raid in Brookside

Working with local police, officers from the specialist, Local Police Priority Team, said they executed the drugs warrant at and address in Brookside.

A quantity of what was believed to be Class A drugs were seized and one person was arrested.

The Local Policing Priority Team targeting problems specific to local communities, be that drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.