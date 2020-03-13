Advertising
Drugs raid in Brookside
Police carried out a drugs raid at a Telford home today.
Working with local police, officers from the specialist, Local Police Priority Team, said they executed the drugs warrant at and address in Brookside.
A quantity of what was believed to be Class A drugs were seized and one person was arrested.
The Local Policing Priority Team targeting problems specific to local communities, be that drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.
Most Read
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire as drive-through test centres being set up in Shrewsbury and Telford
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.