Community and environmental projects in Telford could get financial boost

Applications for grants of up to £1,000 are available to not-for-profit community groups in Telford and Wrekin for projects that make a difference and help keep the borough in good shape.

As part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s contract with grounds contractor idverde, funding has been set aside to help local groups with projects that improve their local green spaces, enhance the environment or boost people’s wellbeing.

Applications could go towards a range of ideas, such as new planters to brighten up a community or public space, bulbs and seeds for community gardens or play equipment for a local play area.

As well as practical equipment, funding can also go towards promotion and education.

Two funds are available for people to submit bids.

The idverde community investment fund offers grants of up to £1,000 to groups located in areas where idverde operates, which includes Telford and Wrekin.

This is a rolling grant scheme with up to £40,000 available every year.

Small Woods, Friends of Dothill, Cinderloo Project Group and Dawley C of E Primary Academy are among the groups which have already successfully applied for grants.

For more information and to apply visit idverde.co.uk/communityinvestmentfund

A second pot, offering grants of up to £250, has been set up for Telford and Wrekin groups only.

The deadline for applications to the first round of funding from this pot runs until April 30.

For more information and an application form email ben.federico@idverde.co.uk

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “We’re committed and determined to maintain our local neighbourhoods to a great standard and to keep Telford and Wrekin as a great place to live, work, learn and visit.

“These grants make a big difference to local groups, which is why they are such an important part of the added value elements of the contracts we secure. Our thanks go to idverde for offering the grants which really do help bring great ideas to reality.”

Ben Federico, idverde contract manager, said: “Helping local people to deliver sought after projects that make a difference is something we are pleased and proud to do.

"It is a pleasure to work with the council to support communities in this way.”