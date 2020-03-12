Vandals smash hives and kill insects as Telford beekeeper targeted for second time

Nicholas Taylor checked on his hives yesterday evening, and found around five youngsters were knocking them over.

The 28-year-old, who has been keeping bees for four years, said one of his hives was found more than 30m away, smashed in the middle of a path, and another had been stolen.

The remaining bees have now been moved from their original location of Ketley to a secure apiary, but Mr Taylor has been left wondering how many will survive.

"It is completely senseless," he said. "Who could do this to something so innocent?

"I went by to check on the hives and saw some people in the field where I keep them. One hive was already tipped over. There were about five of them, so I got out of there and called the police.

"When the police arrived, they'd scarpered. They'd tipped the hives over. One was found 30m away all smashed.

"It was drunken kids. I'd say they've got nothing to do and no respect for urban wildlife."

Beekeeper Daniel Minton putting the smashed hive back together

Mr Taylor's hives were last targeted on February 24, when the roofs had been taken off and thrown around the field.

Now he is being forced to wait until the weather improves to see the long term impact on his bees.

"They could die, we just don't know yet," he said.

"Once again we'll have to wait until the weather perks up to check them, since the hives have been kicked over and one with bees in has been smashed.

"We have two colonies. One was put on the brink of death, the other is strong. The strong colony looks like they were just kicked over and tried to defend themselves. The weaker one was smashed on the path with a branch. It looks like they are going to die."

One hive, made of high density polystyrene, was stolen. It is painted white with the letters W.H written in red. The hive was empty from the previous attack.

Anybody who knows anything about the attack is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org