Telford kids' festival cancelled because of coronavirus risk

The festival, which was due to be held on April 10 and 11 at Telford International Centre, has now been put on hold until next year.

Organisers Shropshire Festivals said they had rearranged the event to take place at the same venue on February 20 and 21 next year.

Owner Beth Heath announced, “We are very sorry for any disappointment caused by delaying the festival, but we cannot ignore the rising cases of coronavirus in the UK, especially now there are confirmed cases within Shropshire.

"The safety of our visitors is of the upmost importance. With our Telford Kids Festival normally attracting up to 10,000 people over two days we feel this is the most sensible and responsible option available to us.”

The company is contacting those with tickets about the situation. They are being offered the option of deferring to Shrewsbury Food Festival or Shropshire Kids Festival Shrewsbury later this year, or to Shropshire Kids Festival Telford in 2021.

Mrs Heath added: "We don’t wish to fuel any undue panic, but with the safety of the public in mind, and particularly with so many children due to attend, we hope the public can support our decision.

"The effects of this virus outbreak are rippling through every industry, and we are certainly feeling its toll within the tourism sector. This postponement will cause us significant financial loss. However, we are optimistic that the rest of our 2020 events will go ahead as planned, and we will certainly be keeping abreast of the Government’s advice.”