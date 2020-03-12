Menu

Flood-hit Shropshire band wins promotion

A Shropshire brass band is celebrating after both winning promotion and landing a place in the National Brass Band finals - despite having its rehearsal facilities disrupted by the recent floods.

With the second place trophy are, from left, Heather Ryde, Debbie Holland, Kelly Hodges, Tom Hoof, Simon Holland, and Darrin Smith

Jackfield Band scored its success taking part in the Midlands Regional First Section Brass Band Championship at Bedworth Civic Hall.

Kelly Hodges of the band said: "The test piece for all 16 bands was Legacy by Tom Davoren, which celebrated Aneurin Bevan and the creation of the National Health Service

"The style of the piece suited the band well, and following a confident, well-controlled performance, we were delighted to have been awarded second place, along with a place at the National Brass Band finals in Cheltenham in September as well as promotion back to the Championship Section in 2021.

"This is a great achievement for the band, being our third appearance at the finals in the last five years and our first under conductor David Maplestone who took over the baton from Simon Platford in October 2018.

"We must again extend our gratitude to Wrekin College and the Oak Tree Centre for coming to our aid during the recent flooding in Jackfield that cut off access to our band room. Being able to maintain our rehearsal schedule in the run up to this contest was invaluable."

