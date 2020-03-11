Menu

Supporters raise £7,000 for Telford's Sienna, 6

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Generous supporters have raised nearly £7,000 to get emergency medication for a six-year-old with a rare form of epilepsy.

Sienna and Lucy Richardson, who are fundraising for a trip to Holland for medication

Sienna Richardson and her family are facing a race against time to get to a private medical facility in Holland, where she can receive medication for Landau Kleffner syndrome, a condition that occurs in only one child in a million.

Without the medication, she may lose the ability to speak.

In the week since starting an online crowdfunding page, about 280 people have managed to collect more than £6,800.

Multiple people have given £100 to the campaign, with others giving up to £500.

Landau Kleffner syndrome usually occurs in children between the ages of three and nine. Symptoms for the condition include seizures while sleeping, and loss of language and skills.

It is usually not life-threatening, but quality of life can be seriously impacted.

To donate visit bit.ly/32TPbWp

