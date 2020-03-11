One patient in 11 doesn't turn up for 'longer-hours' GP appointments in Telford

Extended access GP appointments were introduced in Telford and Wrekin in October 2019 as part of an NHS England scheme.

Primary Care Commissioning Committee chairman Peter Eastaugh told the area’s CCG board that a total of 8,301 appointments had been available between the launch of the service and last February. Out of 7,449 bookings made, 647, just under nine per cent, were later logged as no-shows.

He said he found this “alarming”, and has asked officers for more information about the problem.

The nationally-extended access scheme was introduced by NHS England and makes appointments available locally to GP-registered patients between 8am and 8pm on weekdays and via a central Shropshire hub on weekends and holidays.

Mr Eastaugh said: “We put this system in place, and it’s working quite well, but we are getting a lot of no-shows.

“We have had 647 did-not-attends for extended hours appointments.

“I just think we should make more fuss to the public about this.

“We’re putting on these appointments, at times that are at their convenience, and yet this many people are not coming.”

Advertising

Mr Eastaugh was presenting a report of his committee’s February meeting to the board.

Summarising a presentation by primary care head Corrine Ralph, the report said: “The new service commenced in September 2019.

“Since implementation the CCG can report a 75 per cent utilisation rate.

“All primary care networks will be encouraged to be actively involved when the service is re-commissioned in April 2020.”