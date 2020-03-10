Plans to build 200 homes in Telford get green light

The new development, known as Allscott Meads, will eventually provide 470 homes including two, three, four and five bedroom houses and bungalows in Telford.

SJ Roberts Homes Ltd, a local developer, has secured the reserved matters planning permission and is working in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, ensuring the needs of the local community are met and the local wildlife remains protected and enhanced.

SJ Roberts Homes will be planting an additional 500 trees, 1,000 meters of new hedges and 2500 bee-friendly shrubs, with further plans in place to attract wildlife back to the area upon completion.

Mike Sambrook, managing director of SJ Roberts, said: “It’s never just been about building and selling houses for us, it’s about creating a lifestyle. We always try to think about the bigger picture, the community, the lifestyle. We are building homes, not houses.”

SJ Roberts’ design team has been meeting regularly to commence construction works. The new site will cover about 67 acres in total.