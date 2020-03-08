Council announces cabinet appointments

Councillor Eileen Callear and Councillor Paul Watling have been appointed to Telford & Wrkein council's cabinet, in the roles of member for leisure, libraries and culture, and member for co-operative communities, engagement and partnerships respectively.

Councillor Lee Carter, who was formerly in charge of finance has also moved to take on responsibility for neighbourhood services.

His previous portfolio will not be taken on by Councillor Rae Evans.

Leaving the cabinet is Councillor Hilda Rhodes, who moves to chair of licensing, and councillor Raj Mehta, who will be the administration’s nominee for deputy mayor in May.

Separately Councillor Kelly Middleton will take over chairing the council’s health & wellbeing board from Councillor Watling.

Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “This is a team who will work tirelessly to deliver on our commitments to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

“We have a great mix of skills, experience and backgrounds which will represent the borough well.”

The full cabinet, with key responsibilities, is as follows: Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader; Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader with responsibility for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services; Councillor Andy Burford – Cabinet member for Adult Social care and Health;

Councillor Eileen Callear – Cabinet member for Leisure, Libraries and Culture; Councillor Lee Carter - Cabinet member for Neighbourhood and Commercial Services and Regeneration; Councillor Rae Evans – Cabinet member for Finance and Governance; Councillor Carolyn Healy – Cabinet member for Climate Change, Visitor Economy, Historic and Natural Environment; Councillor Shirley Reynolds – Cabinet member for children and young people and lifelong learning; Councillor Paul Watling – Cabinet member for co-operative communities, engagement and partnerships; Councillor David Wright – Cabinet member for Economy, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport.