Dog owners could be excluded from areas in Telford in bid to combat fouling

Councillor Richard Overton said Telford & Wrekin Council was looking into a public space protection orders, on top of fixed penalty notices already issued.

That could limit where dog owners can allow their dog, or could mean they must be kept on a lead.

Councillor Overton was speaking at Telford & Wrekin full council on Thursday night, and was responding to a question from Councillor Peter Scott, mayor of Newport, about the potential for a new by-law meaning dogs would have to be kept on a lead on or around sports pitches.

Councillor Overton said: "This council already issues fixed penalty notices.

"We will however be consulting on the use public space protection orders (PSPO) over the coming months.

"Some of the sanctions we may consult on are the exclusion of dogs from certain areas, dogs to be kept on leads in specific areas, prohibiting dogs from entering into certain areas such as parks and play areas and any other measures which may have positive impact.

"Any PSPOs will reduce anti-social behaviour and promote positive dog ownership."

Councillor Scott's question comes after Newport Rugby Club was forced to put out an open letter calling on dog owners to pick up after their animals.

Advertising

In the past, one of the club's players was sent to hospital for six days and needed emergency surgery to save his foot after a small cut became infected because of contact with dog mess.

Steve Murphy, president of the club, said: "The vast majority of dog owners take their responsibilities seriously, unfortunately a stubborn minority allow their dogs to roam over the private sporting facilities, without a lead, and defecate on grounds used by children from the age of five and grownups alike. Many of these people then subject us to abuse if we point out the errors of their ways.

"We are faced with a huge health and safety risk and have a duty of care not only to our members but also to visiting players."