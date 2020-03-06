Councillors warned over online posts

A “heated” discussion took place at Edgmond Parish Council and members discussed recent posts and “the inappropriate use of unacceptable language”, according to minutes of a meeting held behind closed doors.

Communications Committee chairman Bob Higginson read a statement the council had received about the “use of social media by third parties and the interaction with members”, the report says. Members were reminded the parish council’s Facebook page is primarily for news and information about its work.

A video presentation about standards in public life, by Telford and Wrekin Council monitoring officer Jonathan Eatough, was circulated to members.

Like borough councillors, town and parish councillors sign up to a code of conduct when elected or co-opted, and Edgmond Parish Council had previously adopted the social media policy provided to it by Telford and Wrekin.

Councillor Higginson invited all members of the parish council, not just the five-member committee, to the meeting, held on February 10.

Members agreed to exclude the public from the latter part of the meeting “due to the sensitive nature of the discussions which could take place as they are linked to the reputation of the parish council”.

The minutes continue: “The chairman read a statement which brought to the attention of the committee concerns regarding use of social media by third parties and the interaction with members.

“The external influence was detrimental to the good work of this parish council and was affecting the professional reputation and work that has been done over many years.

“Members discussed the posts at length and reflected on the inappropriate use of unacceptable language. A heated exchange took place between members.

“Members were reminded that Nextdoor Edgmond and Facebook posts are public and, once posted, it is too late. Someone will have seen it, read it, shared it and it cannot be recalled.

“When posting on social media, people will believe – whether it is written or not – that the views and statements included are written as a parish councillor.

“Some recent posts have not been acceptable and have had a detrimental effect on the integrity and reputation of this parish council.”

Members were told that posts can be added to Edgmond Parish Council’s Facebook page, but should be copied to parish clerk Katrina Baker “for clarification”. Statements should not be made on behalf of the parish council unless members have discussed it beforehand, the report says.