Telford cannabis dealer is cleared of cocaine charge
A Telford man has been found not guilty of having cocaine to sell but will still be sentenced after admitting to dealing cannabis.
Aiden Christopher Graham, 26, of Burford, Brookside, was cleared by a jury of possessing Class A drugs with intent to sell them, after a short trial.
He was found with cocaine and cannabis when police raided his home in August 2018.
Graham pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug with intent but maintained that the cocaine was for his own personal use.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday a jury took less than an hour to decide he was not guilty of the more serious offence.
A report will now be prepared on him so he can be sentenced for the cannabis offence.
The sentencing will take place on March 30.
