Telford cannabis dealer is cleared of cocaine charge

Aiden Christopher Graham, 26, of Burford, Brookside, was cleared by a jury of possessing Class A drugs with intent to sell them, after a short trial.

He was found with cocaine and cannabis when police raided his home in August 2018.

Graham pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug with intent but maintained that the cocaine was for his own personal use.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday a jury took less than an hour to decide he was not guilty of the more serious offence.

A report will now be prepared on him so he can be sentenced for the cannabis offence.

The sentencing will take place on March 30.