Row over 'extra' funding for local services

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said West Mercia Police would benefit from a 7.3 per cent increase in funding, while Telford & Wrekin Council would also see its budget increase by 7.1 per cent.

However Telford & Wrekin Council's finance chief said much of the extra funding would result from council tax rises which the authority had been forced to make.

Councillor Lee Carter accused the Government of being 'disingenuous' in its claims, and added that any increases in funding would be more than offset by the cuts of the past 10 years.

Ms Allan said both the police and local authority would see the benefits of the extra money next year.

"West Mercia Police will receive a funding increase of up to £16.1 million, a 7.3 per cent boost that will ensure police officers have the resources they need to tackle crime and keep our streets safe," she said.

"This increase is part of the £1.1 billion funding boost for police forces across England and Wales, the biggest increase in a decade that could take total funding for policing up to £15.2 billion."

She said nationally the Government was setting aside and extra £150 million to fight organised crime and online child abuse, £39 million to tackle serious violence – including county lines drug dealing – and a £90 million increase for counter-terrorism.

"The funding boost follows the Conservatives’ plan to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers by 2023, with West Mercia Police set to receive an initial 93 officers by the end of this year."

She said Telford & Wrekin Council would see its budget increased by 7.1 per cent this year as part of the Government's commitment to 'level up' local services across the country.

"Local authorities across the country, including Telford & Wrekin, will receive a share of £49.2 billion local government funding this year," she said.

"This is a 4.4 per cent real terms increase and the largest year-on-year real terms increase in a decade.

"Thanks to the investment being made by the Government, Telford & Wrekin Council will have an extra £9.3 million to spend this year."

But Councillor Carter, cabinet member for finance at the council, said the figures were misleading.

"This is disingenuous at best from the Government," he said.

“Much of the funding they are presenting as ‘new investment’ will in fact come from increases in council tax which the Government is forcing upon councils.

“Even then the amounts raised will be nowhere near sufficient to replace the £123m funding lost from local services in Telford and Wrekin because of Government cuts over the last decade.

“Gimmicky announcements do not provide the serious answers we need to solving the long term funding crisis faced by local councils up and down the country.”