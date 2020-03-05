Cheerleaders thankful for support as they target world success

Cheerforce 10, based at Ketley Business Park, will be travelling to Orlando next month where they will look to improve on their successful debut performance at the competition last year.

Rachael Swinnerton, the team's coach, said they have been training 20 hours a week in preparation for the competition.

She has also thanked the team's supporters and sponsors, Wrekin Housing Trust and the Bridgnorth Lions Club, without which she said the club would not be able to afford to compete.

She said: "Wrekin Housing Trust have supported us now for two years and it has meant the group has looked the part, they helped fund their training wear.

"Because we have to fund our own tops they would not be able to pay for it. Without that support we would not be able to do it.

"We are so grateful to them and to the Bridgnorth Lions for their support, it makes a huge difference and allows the team to show off their skills on the world stage."

The group of 18 who will be travelling to the Orlando Disney resort for the competition is made up of team members from 12 to 30 years old.

In their debut performance at the competition last year the team were the best placed of the English competitors and finished 14 overall.

Rachael said the team had been rehearsing their routine, which lasts two minutes and 15 seconds, and had performed it three times so far – winning on each occasion.

The team travels to Orlando next month for the competition which takes place on April 24 and 25.