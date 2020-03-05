£270,000 to tackle rough sleeping in Telford

It follows a successful bid from Telford & Wrekin Council and will help the authority and its partners continue to provide vital services to prevent rough sleeping.

This includes a project to support vulnerable people pay their tenancy to stop them losing their home.

From April to December last year, the project supported 224 people in the borough.

The council said it will also help to tackle the root cause of rough sleeping, supporting people with mental health issues and fund a new worker to provide help to people struggling with substance misuse.

This funding will also help the council deliver outreach services to work with those sleeping rough by providing support, intervention and alternative accommodation options.

A new bond scheme is also set to be introduced. This will provide a sum of up to £3,000 as security for landlords who accommodate homeless clients.

Demand

The bond provides a guarantee to the landlord that any unpaid rent or damage up to that value will be repaid. The scheme aims to increase the number of landlords who will accommodate people who are or have been homeless or rough sleeping.

Advertising

The demand for services to prevent rough sleeping is continual and this funding will help provide these much-needed local services.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, said: “This funding is great news for us as it allows us to deliver one of the council’s priorities in our programme to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

“This sets out the council’s aim to seek to eradicate rough sleeping, as even one person on the streets is one too many.

“This will provide part of the solution of how we can beat rough sleeping. We will also continue to work with our partners to provide support to rough sleepers.”

The Council Housing Service provides advice and support to anyone who is homeless and provides funding to local borough charities, Maninplace, STAY and KiP@Maninplace – a community initiative of Maninplace – to provide additional services to help homeless clients and to respond to the needs of rough sleepers.