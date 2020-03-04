Advertising
Air ambulance called to Telford property after concerns for man
The air ambulance attended an incident in Telford today after police were called over concerns about the welfare of a man.
The helicopter landed at Lawley Village Primary Academy School at around 11am, and police were also called to the area of Clips Moor, Lawley Village.
A spokesman for the police said: "We were called earlier this morning over the concern for the welfare of a man in a property in Clips Moor."
Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, confirmed the man had been taken to hospital in a land ambulance.
He said: "We were called at 10.21am to medical emergency at a property in Clips Moor.
"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.
"One patient, a man, received treatment at the scene before being taken by land Ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital."
The helicopter took off shortly after 11.30am.
Need help?
Help and advice for those having a mental health crisis is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.
- Samaritans - 116 123 or samaritans.org
- Shropshire Mind - 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org
- Telford Mind - 07434 869248 or telford-mind.co.uk
- Access Service for Adult Mental Health - 03001 240365
- Every Mind Matters - nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.