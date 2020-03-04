Air ambulance called to Telford property after concerns for man

The helicopter landed at Lawley Village Primary Academy School at around 11am, and police were also called to the area of Clips Moor, Lawley Village.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called earlier this morning over the concern for the welfare of a man in a property in Clips Moor."

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, confirmed the man had been taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

He said: "We were called at 10.21am to medical emergency at a property in Clips Moor.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"One patient, a man, received treatment at the scene before being taken by land Ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital."

The helicopter took off shortly after 11.30am.

