£5 million awarded for work on Telford's Eastern Primary

A series of work will be carried out on the A442 Eastern Primary after Telford & Wrekin Council was given £4.935m from the government.

The money will go towards a total of £7.218m to be spent on improving the road.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it will be used on the stretch between Castlefields Roundabout and Hollinswood Roundabout, and will fund improvements to safety barriers, the carriageway and structures on the route.

The Eastern Primary is one of Telford's main arteries and the government's announcement of the funding explained how it was being awarded because the history of Telford as a new town means that many of the assets on the road are reaching the end of their lifespan at the same time.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure said the money will pay for "essential" work.

“We are really delighted to secure this funding through a competitive process and it will be instrumental in helping us complete essential improvement work on the Queensway (A442)," he said.

“This funding will help to improve safety while bringing more economic and environmental benefits.

“It also supports our ongoing commitment and investment as part of our Pride in Our Community programme. It helps us make the borough’s roads better quality, safer, easier to use and with an extended life."

The bid was part of the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund and the council is one of 32 authorities which have been successful.

The government's award explains why the bid was successful, stating: "Comprehensive maintenance scheme focusing on all assets within a section of the A442, with a specific focus on life-expired carriageways, vehicle restraint systems & structures. Status as New Town means many of assets reaching end of life at similar time."

The award comes as work has already begun on the southbound section of the route, with workers carrying out resurfacing and reconstruction, drainage system replacement, kerbline replacement, barrier repairs, bridge deck repairs and waterproofing, road markings and cats eye reinstatements.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for traffic management, said: "Recurring potholes and failures have been appearing with increasing frequency and severity and it is no longer economically viable or safe to continue to maintain the carriageway in this way."