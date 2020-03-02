Shropshire photographer Abi snaps up nomination in National Wedding Awards

Abi Boyle, 30, has been nominated as a finalist in the National Wedding Awards – although she's as surprised as anybody.

The owner of White Apple Photography said she isn't sure who put her forward, and questioned the nomination for two days before fully believing it.

"I don't really do stuff like this," she said. "I got an email through, with logos to use on social media, and I thought it had been sent through by accident.

"I don't know who put me forward. I work hard, but I never expect it to be acknowledged. If my couples are happy, I'm happy."

The mother-of-two started her wedding photography business in 2015, and it has grown and grown. She said word of mouth had kept her busy.

"My couples are amazing. I don't have to do any marketing or anything like that. I've always relied on word of mouth.

"I absolutely love it. I'm so lucky. To love what you're doing is one thing, but to be paid for it is another, and I support a home and two children off it.

"I'm obsessed with weddings and photography and people.

"We're really rich with incredible wedding vendors in Shropshire, not just photographers. We're so lucky to have a variety of styles and personalities."

Abi started taking event photography before combining it with event management and going professional.

But it was friends asking her to cover their weddings which slowly made her consider that side of the job.

"I've always been obsessed with weddings," she said. "I've always loved it. Someone asked me to do a wedding in 2010 - they just said 'would you mind doing our little wedding'. I was a bit terrified but went for it and really enjoyed it. It just went on from there."

The competition is partly judged and partly based on a public vote. Those wishing to vote for Abi can visit natweddingawards.co.uk/nominate/vote

"Thank you to everybody who has supported me since I've started," Abi said. "Especially over the last couple of years."