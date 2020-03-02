Knife crime campaigner to visit Telford

Anti-knife campaigner Alison Cope is the mother of 18-year-old rapper Joshua Ribera who was murdered in Birmingham in 2013.

Since Joshua's death Alison has worked tirelessly to share her son's life and death story to educate young people about the real consequences of youth violence.

She will visit University Centre Telford, part of the University of Wolverhampton, on Monday, March 16.

The free talk will take place on level three of Southwater One, from 7-8pm.

The event coincides with the iconic Knife Angel sculpture being in Southwater Square in Telford throughout March.

The 27ft-high statue was created out of more than 100,000 blades to highlight the issue of knife crime and has been on a nationwide tour.

Flick-knives, pen knives, machetes, samurai swords and kitchen knives were collected in amnesties and were used by self-employed artist Alfie Bradley, 29, of Morda, to form his creation over a period of a year-and-a-half.

An official unveiling was held in Telford town centre on Saturday, which included live music and activities.

Paula Harrison, University Centre Telford co-ordinator, said: “It is an honour to welcome Alison Cope to University Centre Telford to talk on this important subject.

“This is an opportunity to listen to Alison speak about supporting and safeguarding our children by educating them on positive life choices.

“Visitors can also visit the iconic Knife Angel sculpture which is currently on a national anti-violence UK tour and we’re delighted to be welcoming it to Telford in March.”

Places are free but need to be pre-booked.

To register, contact 01952 277777 or enquiries@uctelford.co.uk or book through Eventbrite at UCTelford.eventbrite.com