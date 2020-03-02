Extra £269,000 to tackle rough sleeping in Telford

The extra £269,399.04 is Telford and Wrekin’s share of the Government’s new £112 million Rough Sleeping Initiative to help get people off the streets and into safe and secure accommodation.

An additional £236 million will also fund ‘move on’ accommodation for up to 6,000 rough sleepers, ensuring that nobody has to sleep on the streets at night.

Rough sleeping across England fell by nine per cent last year – the second consecutive annual fall – and by 12 per cent in local authority areas where the Rough Sleeping Initiative is already active.

The scheme is a central pillar of the Government’s strategy to end rough sleeping completely by 2024.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for housing, said: “This funding is great news for us as it allows us to deliver one of the council’s priorities in our programme to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

“This seeks to eradicate rough sleeping, as even one person on the streets is one too many.

“This will provide part of the solution of how we can tackle rough sleeping.

"We will also continue to work with our partners to provide support to rough sleepers.”

Welcoming the news, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said: “I am delighted that funding to tackle rough sleeping in Telford and Wrekin will increase this year.

"This extra money will provide support for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

"I am pleased that the Government has brought forward its deadline to end rough sleeping from 2027 to 2024, and I will work with the local council and other local organisations to help ensure that the additional funds for Telford and Wrekin are spent as effectively as possible.”

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said he is determined to end rough sleeping, meeting a moral obligation to support the most vulnerable in society.

He said: "We will be bringing together housing, addiction, mental health and the criminal justice system as never before to tackle this social ill from every angle.

"The coordinated effort that we will now pursue, beginning with this review, builds on the progress we have made in recent years, reducing the number of people sleeping on the streets.”

The funding follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of over £260m for local authorities to tackle homelessness in December.

This will help people who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes improve their lives and get back on their feet.