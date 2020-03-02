Delays as major A442 work begins in Telford

Traffic on the A442 came to a standstill during rush hour this morning as the speed limit was lowered and the northbound carriageway altered to go in both directions between Randlay Roundabout and Stirchley Roundabout.

Work on the now closed section of the southbound road will include resurfacing and reconstruction, drainage system replacement, kerbline replacement, barrier repairs, bridge deck repairs and waterproofing, road markings and cats eye restorations.

The two-way system began in the early hours of Monday morning and will be in place until early June.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for traffic management, said: "Recurring potholes and failures have been appearing with increasing frequency and severity and it is no longer economically viable or safe to continue to maintain the carriageway in this way."

While the southbound carriageway is closed, Telford & Wrekin Council plans to carry out additional works including resurfacing the Stirchley Interchange southbound exit slip road, waterproofing the bridge over Naird Lane and inspecting the concrete bridge structure at both the Randlay and Stirchley interchanges.