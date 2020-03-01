Menu

Advertising

Emergency services tackle car fire on A442 in Telford

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | News | Published:

A car fire led to delays on the A442 as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police and the fire service were called to attend the incident

The fire, involving a saloon car, took place on the Hollinswood Interchange in Telford at around 9.15am today, with police closing the road as a result.

The fire service, which sent one crew from the Telford station, used a hose to extinguish the blaze, which was out by 9.35am.

Police also attended the incident.

Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News