Advertising
Emergency services tackle car fire on A442 in Telford
A car fire led to delays on the A442 as the emergency services dealt with the incident.
The fire, involving a saloon car, took place on the Hollinswood Interchange in Telford at around 9.15am today, with police closing the road as a result.
The fire service, which sent one crew from the Telford station, used a hose to extinguish the blaze, which was out by 9.35am.
Police also attended the incident.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.