Two arson attacks in three days on Telford street

In both instances, cars were set alight in Glade Way, Shawbirch and saw the flames spread from the car to a nearby house.

Because of the similarities of the attacks, which happened on Monday and Wednesday, police believe they are linked.

Now officers are trying to track down footage of the attacks, and in particular are looking for a taxi driver they know was in the area.

The first attack on Monday happened at about Midnight. The second happened at 1.50am on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant John Taylor said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time or saw anything suspicious and any drivers with dash cams who were in the area.

"Given the location we would also be especially keen to local residents who may have domestic CCTV which looks onto the road and therefore may have captured some vital information which can help in our enquiries.

“We do know that a taxi driver stopped at one of the locations and the driver alerted the occupant of one of the houses to the car fire and we would very much like to hear from him and thank him for his assistance.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious or have any information please contact us."

Those with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 009s of February 24 or 026S of February 26.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org