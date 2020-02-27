Family court seeks new magistrates

Applications are being invited for people who would like to become a magistrate in Shropshire's family courts – previously positions that were only available after magistrates had spent time sitting in criminal courts but that restriction has been lifted.

The situation has arisen after the Lord Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on the Appointment of Justices of the Peace announced it had decided to recruit magistrates to sit in the family court in Shropshire.

Ashley Clayton JP, chairman of the Shropshire Family Panel, encouraged people to consider whether they could make a difference by taking on the roles.

He said: "In the past, magistrates have been appointed to sit in the family court only after they have gained experience in the criminal court. However, as part of a national initiative, people can apply to be appointed directly into the family court.

“I would say that people would find it an extremely fulfilling role. I think they would go away from a session feeling that they had made a real difference to a child’s life. It’s a very worthwhile form of voluntary work.”

Magistrates are provided with training, but they always have a legally qualified adviser with them in court.

The minimum sitting requirement for all magistrates is 13 full days per year plus mandatory training, which is a minimum of seven full days in the first year.

Magistrates are normally expected to serve for at least five years and must retire at the age of seventy.

Magistrates in the family court deal with parental disputes over the upbringing of children, local authority intervention to protect children, relationship breakdowns and some aspects of domestic violence.

A spokesman for the courts service added: "Could you make a difference to children’s life and help to sort out family disputes over children’s contact with their parents/guardians?

"Those who sit in the family court are making life-changing decisions on behalf of children who are experiencing family break down or who are subject to child protection issues."

For details of how to apply, see www.gov.uk/become-magistrate.